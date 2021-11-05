Carbon Nanotube Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Carbon Nanotube Market Size – USD 5,280.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends –Growing demand in energy storage

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Report Forecast to 2027’ encompasses the crucial aspects of the Carbon Nanotubes industry with respect to the market size, market share, global spread, economic scenario, demand and supply, and current trends. The study offers a thorough assessment of the technological advancements, factors driving and restraining the growth of the market, key statistical data, market estimations, and a detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers and suppliers of the market. Additionally, the report offers an in-depth analysis of the key regions of the market along with the demand and supply statistics in the region, trends, and existence of the prominent players of the industry.

Stringent government regulation about the harmful effects of carbon nanotubes on the environment may hamper the market demand in the upcoming years. CNTs (both single- and multi-walled) are included amongst the 23 chemical substances listed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The regulation impacts all concerned with manufacturing, importing, or processing carbon nanotubes for an activity that is considered as a substantial new use.

The report focuses on the increasing demand for Carbon Nanotubes in the global market, especially in the key regions of the Carbon Nanotubes market such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report segments the market on the basis of the product type, application spectrum, leading companies, and key regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

By product type, multi-walled carbon nanotubes, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.80 Billion in 2019. The structure of this product type results in better conductivity and the strength of atomic bonds enables it to endure high temperatures.

By industry vertical, the electrical & electronics industry held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period. A much larger number of transistors produced from CNTs can be fitted on a chip, due to their small size, as compared to the number fitted on a silicon chip. Also, the chips are faster, very efficient, and produce much less heat than silicon chips.

North America, in terms of revenue, held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growth and technological advancements in the electronics industry and increased production of engineered polymers (CNTs improve the thermal decomposition and melting temperatures) in the region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report further breaks down the Carbon Nanotubes market based on product type, application, and region, among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Healthcare

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Key Regions of the Carbon Nanotubes Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Carbon Nanotubes Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Carbon Nanotubes Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

