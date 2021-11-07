Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Share, High Demand, Future Scope, Recent Trends, Applications, Types, Products

Emergen Research Logo

Exponential rise in cancer across the globe and increased investment in research and development of effective therapies

The extensive documentation of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market gives access to all the factors expected to influence the growth prospect of the business worldwide. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

oncolytic virus therapies market size is expected to reach USD 609.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 26.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and investment in research & development for cancer therapies are driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market.

Oncolytic virus is a virus which infects and kills cancer cells and as these cancer cells are destroyed by oncolysis, they release new infectious particles which destroy remaining tumor. Cancer mortality rate is 158.3 per 100,000 people per year. Estimated national expense for cancer in the U.S. was USD 150.8 billion in 2018. This cost is likely to increase as population ages and need for development of new effective therapies will fuel oncolytic virus therapies market growth.

Governments in developing countries are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding different causes of cancer. Advancement in technology facilitates development of cost-effective therapies and pipeline projects, which is driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market. Various awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage people to opt for early diagnosis which will increase the patient pool of oncolytic virus therapy. However, there are some common side-effects of the therapy, which include chills, nausea, fatigue, fever, flu-like symptoms, and injection site pain. This hinders oncolytic virus therapies market revenue growth.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report further segments the global Oncolytic Virus Therapies market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapies market on the basis of virus type, application, end-use, and region:

Virus Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

Reovirus

Newcastle Disease Virus

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solid Tumors

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Glioblastoma

Melanoma

Hematological Malignancies

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Myeloma

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer Research Institute

The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

