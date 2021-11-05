Fiber Cement Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 15.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include durable nature of fiber cement, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and increase in the demand for fiber cement in construction activities.

Fiber cement siding is considered to have a longer lifespan compared to other materials used in construction. Fiber cement siding is used extensively not only by home-owners but also by builders and contractors. As per a recent study by the University of Minnesota, fiber cement is considered the best combination of low cost, high durability, and less impact on the environment.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries, including Fermacell GmbH, from Xella International S.A. James Hardie Industries Plc is a global building materials company and one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement globally.

Based on application, the market has been classified into flooring, siding, wall partitions, molding & trim, and roofing. The siding segment is projected to expand at a significant rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Siding is durable, fireproof, and insect resistant. Also, it performs extra-ordinarily during any natural calamity.

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the fiber cement market include:

James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber cement market based on application, material, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Flooring

Siding

Wall Partitions

Molding & Trim

Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cellulosic Fiber

Portland Cement

Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Fiber Cement Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fiber Cement Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Sustainable Developments Projects



4.2.2.2. Increase in Demand of Fiber Cement



4.2.2.3. Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating Prices



4.2.3.2. Rules & Regulations by the Government



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the fiber cement industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of fiber cement?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

