Liquid Fertilizers Market Size to be Worth USD 3.07 Billion Growing till 2027; Revenue, Forecast by Emergen Research

Increasing need for precision farming and crop protection and presence of necessary nutrients in liquid fertilizer are market for liquid fertilizers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid fertilizer market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In farming, fertilizers is one of the largest expenses and hence, determining the suitable fertilizer and its correct application process is crucial. One of the greatest advantages of using liquid fertilizers is their immediate penetration. Also they helps the plant get easy access to nutrients. Several farmers use liquid fertilizers to obtain immediate root growth in early season.

Organic liquid fertilizers are primarily produced from natural sources such as green waste and food waste, which are not toxic, and not harmful to any animal or human being. Since these fertilizers are organic, they provides soil with various nutrients. This in turn, improves the quality of soil.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In November 2020, AgroLiquid introduced springuP, a liquid phosphorus product. This invention would help boost crop productivity by providing phosphorus (P), potassium, and nitrogen at an early stage.

In March 2019, Yara International ASA launched Yaralix, a tool used in precision farming, which helps farmers to measure required crop nitrogen by using their smartphones.

The nitrogen segment has been dominating the global market for liquid fertilizers for years, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 32.0% in 2019. The adaptation of precision agriculture technology in region has been driving the market for liquid fertilizer.

Top Companies Operating in the liquid fertilizer Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Key players operating in the market are Yara International ASA, AgroLiquid AD, Nutri-Tech Solutions PtyLtd, ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Compo Expert GmbH, Kugler Company, and Foxfarm Fertilizer

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid fertilizer market based on nutrients type, manufacturing process, compounds, crop type, fertilizer application method, and region as follows:

Nutrients type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Phosphorus

Nitrogen

Potassium

Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Organic

Synthetic

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

CAN

UAN

MAP

DAP

Potassium Nitrate

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cereals

Oil-seeds

Fruits

Pulses

Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Direct Soil Application

Fertigation

Folias Spray Application

liquid fertilizer Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Liquid Fertilizer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Liquid fertilizer Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of precision farming



4.2.2.2. Increase in awareness of organic fertilizer



4.2.2.3. Low storage cost



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Restriction in supply and poor logistic service



4.2.3.2. High installation cost



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global liquid fertilizer market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the liquid fertilizer market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of liquid fertilizer market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global liquid fertilizer market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

