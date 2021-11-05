Antimony Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving revenue growth are increasing use of antimony in plastic additives, in rubbers, and chemicals and others.

Flame retardants are chemicals that help in reducing the level of ignition and prevent the start and spread of fire. Flame retardants are widely used in furniture, electronic products, building materials, and others to provide a limited fire safety benefit. Flame retardants can enable modern electronic equipment such as televisions and computers to meet fire safety standards. However, flame retardants do not break down easily, and hence remain in the environment for an extended period of time.

Some key findings in the report

Based on application, the market is segmented into lead-acid batteries, flame retardants, plastic additives, glass & ceramics, and others. Flame retardants are chemicals that are used in materials to prevent the start or to slow down the progress of a fire.

Europe accounted for a significantly large share in the global antimony market revenue in 2020. Stringent government regulations and fire-resistance attributes of antimony, and rising demand for safer products and materials for use in a range of products and industries is expected to continue to drive market growth.

Key players operating in the global antimony market Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimony market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Lead Acid Batteries

Flame Retardants

Plastic Additives

Glass & Ceramics

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Antimony Trioxide

Alloys

Metal Ingot

Antimony Pentoxide

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical

Others

antimony Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest report on the global antimony market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the antimony market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the antimony market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2028.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global antimony market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the antimony market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of antimony market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global antimony market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Global antimony Market research report offers a panoramic view of the antimony market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the antimony market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Antimony Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Antimony Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Durability and fire-resistance power of antimony

4.2.2.2. Easy availability of antimony

4.2.2.3. Rapid urbanization in developing countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes

4.2.3.2. Harmful side effects of antimony on Environment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

