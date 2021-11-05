Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) Expands Team with the Hiring of Lyndsay Kline Ahead of its Cryptocurrency Exchange Launch
Joins the team as Manager of Social Media and Outreach working with existing team at Land Betterment Corporation to assist in building market awarenessFISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) Token, an ERC-20 utility-based token launched off the Ethereum framework that is creating a liquid market that provides value for real environmental improvement through the issuance of LBX, is excited to announce today that Lyndsay Kline has joined the team as Manager of Social Media and Outreach. This key hire comes as the LBX token is preparing to launch on its initial cryptocurrency exchanges.
Lyndsay comes from an extensive and deep experience of managing a broad array of social media communications, with her most recent work as a manager of the social media platforms for a nonprofit organization. Her work included driving awareness and interactions among its group and expanding the reach of the nonprofit. In her role at LBX, she will help develop and drive the LBX brand and coordinate with other members of the Company’s outreach team, while also working with existing external public relations and investor relations firms.
”We are really excited to have Lyndsay join the Land Betterment Exchange and Land Betterment Corporation team to help drive awareness of our revolutionary solutions-driven platform that is focused on providing the first positive incentive to perform real environmental cleanup. Her energy, drive, and passion to solve problems will allow us to scale the awareness and attention to this solution, the LBX Token. We are at the infancy of our brand awareness, but we believe with the near-term success, that our LBX token will soon be a household name.” stated Mark LaVerghetta, Chief Governance Officer of Land Betterment Corporation.
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is in the final stages of selecting a cryptocurrency exchange for its initial token listing. The Company has also broadened its social media presence and can be found on the following platform in the below links. Track us on your favorite platform for more information on our imminent listing and the environmental value of the LBX token!
About Land Betterment Exchange (LBX)
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and expedite the transition away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable livable wage jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, as its token issuance partner to ensure that the integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to and the environment cleanup is completed. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for the restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit lbxtoken.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
