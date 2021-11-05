Password Management Market Forecast | Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

Allied Market

The growth in the number of mobile and computer users is augmenting the demand for password management.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The key drivers for password management market need to comply with strict compliance mandates and increasing risk of data theft in critical industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and public sector. The rising need for built-in management, customization, and extension requirement are restraining the growth of the password management market.

The report segments the password management market on the basis of access, type, industry vertical, and geography. According to the access, the market is classified into mobile devices and tablets, desktop and laptops, voice enabled password systems, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into self-service password management and privileged user password management.

Based on the industry vertical, the market is classified into healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), public sector, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, education, and others. Geographically, breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fastpass Corporation, Knowledge Secure Systems Ltd., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Sonicwall Inc., SailPoint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avatier Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, and Courion Corporation are also provided in this report.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

