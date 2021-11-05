Food Colors Market Grows At Rate Of 8% With Increasing Investments In Technology

Food Colors Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Food Colors Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing investments in technological advancements are shaping the food colors market. Major companies operating in the food colors sector are focused on investing in food coloring technology to meet consumer demand. For example, in September 2020, Phytolon, an Israel-based company that offers natural food colors invested $4.1million in natural food coloring technology. The investments will be used to increase the range of the firm's plant-based food colorings, which are generated from betalains.

The global food colors market size is expected to grow from $2.63 billion in 2020 to $2.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The change in the growth trend of the food colors market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food colors market is expected to reach $3.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the food colors market in the coming years. The food and beverage sector encompasses all businesses engaged in the production, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials. This includes both fresh and processed foods, as well as alcoholic and non - alcoholic drinks. Food colors are added to foods and beverages to preserve their original color and texture, which can be lost during cooking and preparation due to a variety of chemical and physical processes.

North America was the largest region in the food colors market in 2020. The regions covered in the food colors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global food colors industry are Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Color House, Kalsec Inc., Döhler, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sensient Technologies, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LycoRed Ltd., AromataGroup SRL, Givaudan, Naturex, Mane Kancor, FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Frutarom Industries Ltd., GNT Group B.V., and San-Ei Gen.

TBRC’s global food color market report is segmented by type into natural, synthetic, nature identical, by form into liquid, powder, gel, by application into dairy, meat products, beverages, bakery and confectionery, processed food and vegetables, oils and fats, others.

Food Colors Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Natural, Synthetic, Nature Identical), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel), By Application (Dairy, Meat Products, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Processed Food And Vegetables, Oils And Fats), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food colors market overview, forecast food colors market size and growth for the whole market, food colors market segments, and geographies, food colors market trends, food colors market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

