Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities 2021

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.94 billion in 2020 to $3.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $3.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The rising prevalence of obesity is one of the major drivers of the weight monitoring devices and equipment market.

The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and related services. Weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment are the most widely used patient monitoring devices.

Trends In The Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market:

The use of wearables is a trend that is prevalent in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market. Many companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung are investing in the research and development of wearables. The wearables have high-end sensors attached to them, which measures and monitors body temperature and weight. Various new products are launched in the wearable category. For example, Blue Spark's, Temp Traq is a wearable temperature monitor. Also, Fitbit wearable tracks and monitor weight.

Global Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring equipment market is further segmented:

By Type: Weight Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Hand Held Temperature Monitoring Devices, Wearable Continuous Monitoring Thermometers, Temperature Monitoring Sensors & Smart Temperature Patches

By Geography: The global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts global market size and growth for the global weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment global market share, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment global market players, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market segments and geographies, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, and 3M.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

