Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Size, Share, Demand, Regional Outlook, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Market Size – USD 268.91 million in 2020 Market Growth – 6.5% Market Trends – Increasing spending on skincare over the coming years

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global probiotic cosmetic products market size was valued at USD 268.91 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, are capable of giving health benefits to the skin by helping to balance the skin microbiota, strengthen the skin barrier to promote tissue repair, reduce sensitivity, control acne and dermatitis, fight the action of free radicals, and prevent premature aging.

The microbiome movement is gaining traction around the world as more consumers become aware how to care for the skin's microbiota. Using probiotic cosmetics has emerged as one of the best ways to care for the skin microbiome. Experts are of the opinion that taking care of the skin's microbiota is especially important at current times due to modern lifestyles with hot baths and poorly balanced diets. The delicate ecosystem of the skin undergoes constant aggressions that impair its balance, that leads to drier, inflamed skin. Such factors are working in favour for the growth of probiotic cosmetics market.

Probiotic cosmetic products can help reduce acne, eczema, rosacea, and chronic inflammation. Increasing awareness about probiotic as a beneficial element and concerns related to skin problems, such as damaged skin, acne, breakouts, eczema, and psoriasis, are key factor driving the market growth.

One of the restrains for the market is expected to be the high price of probiotic cosmetic products. The Coronavirus pandemic also played a considerable role in the probiotic cosmetic products industry. Though there was a dramatic decline in revenue due to shop closures and stay-home policies, skincare routine became massively popular as people had more time to indulge in such routines. Though there was a decline in makeup usage, consumers made newer discoveries regarding skincare and experimented with such products as probiotic cosmetics. Though a decline in economy due to the pandemic does not bode well for the beauty industry, its effects are expected to be temporary.

Some of the key players operating in the global probiotic cosmetic products market are: Esse Skincare, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Aurelia Skincare Ltd., L’oreal S.A., Tula Life, Inc., Eminence Organic Skincare, Unilever, LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, Glowbiotics, Inc., The Clorox Co. among others.

Segments Covered in the Report

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global probiotic cosmetic products market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Skin care

• Hair care

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Pharmacy & Drug Store

• E-commerce

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report:

In April 2020, Estee Lauder launched Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup that is infused with Ion Charged Water, as well as probiotics and chia-seed extract which help the skin to stay hydrated.

The skin care segment led the market and accounted for more than 90% share of the global revenue in 2019. Probiotics used as a relief ingredient against skin problems, such as acne, blemishes, wrinkles, and others, is the key factor driving the segment growth.

E-commerce distribution channel segment is however expected to gain considerable traction as e-commerce channels are known for providing considerable discounts on cosmetic products. Additionally, many consumers make the choice of buying products from online stores once they come to trust the product.

The region of North America dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for over 34% of the global share of sales. The demand for probiotic cosmetics in the area is driven by increasing concerns about acne and various skin diseases. To gain a foothold in the industry, prospective manufacturers have concentrated on product innovation

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The regional market is expected to be guided by factors such as growing consciousness about following safe skin habits, product developments, and the need for a long-term solution to skin problems.

Key Features of the Probiotic Cosmetic Products Analysis Market Report:

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

• Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

• A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

• In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

• Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

• Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

• Helps in formulating strategic business decisions and investments plans.

