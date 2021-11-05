Plant-Based-Meat Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2025

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the plant-based meat market is expected grow from $11.86 billion in 2020 to $13.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%. Increasing consumer awareness associated with the benefits of vegetarian diets is projected to contribute to the growth of the plant-based meat market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Plant-Based-Meat Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3089&type=smp

The plant-based meat market consists of sales of plant-based meat and related services. Plant-based meat is prepared from plants and is similar to the conventional meat in appearance and taste. It is available in the form of a burger patty, crumbles, nuggets, and sausages. The plant-based meat is produced using ingredients such as wheat gluten, lentils, yuba, tofu, soybeans, and a variety of nuts.

Trends In The Global Plant-Based-Meat Market

The increasing launch of new innovative products that are made from plant-based meat is a major trend in the plant-based meat market. For instance, in June 2019, the world’s largest meat producer announced the sales of preprotein made nuggets at grocery stores as a part of a new brand, Raised & Rooted that is engaged in selling blended and plant-based meat products. Moreover, in June 2019, a leader in plant-based meat announced the launch of its new product, Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef is new plant-based ground meat prepared without GMOs, gluten or soy designed to deliver meaty texture, juiciness, and the same versatility of traditional beef.

Global Plant-Based-Meat Market Segments:

The global plant-based meat market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips, Nuggets, Meatballs, Others

By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others

By Distribution Channel: Grocery Stores, Food & Drinks Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Restaurants, Online Stores

By Geography: The global plant-based meat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Plant-Based-Meat Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-meat-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plant-based meat market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global plant-based meat market, plant-based meat market share, plant-based meat market players, plant-based meat market segments and geographies, plant-based meat market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The plant-based meat market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Plant-Based-Meat Market Organizations Covered: Amy’s Kitchen, The Vegetarian Butcher, Maple Leaf Foods, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Greenleaf Foods, Hungry Planet, Next Level, Abbots Butcher, Atlantic Natural Foods, Don Lee Farms, Dr. Praeger’s, Gardein, Good Catch Fish, Kraft Heinz Foodservice, Monks Meats, MorningStar Farms, No Evil Foods, Ocean Hugger Foods, Quorn Foods, Sophie’s Kitchen, Sweet Earth, Tofurky, VBites, Yves Veggie Cuisine.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021:

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cultured-meat-global-market-report

Meat Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/