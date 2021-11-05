Mighty Paw Launches Ultra Shock-Absorbing Hands-Free Bungee Dog Leash 2.0 Designed By Physical Therapist
The dog gear company released a new heavy duty version of its hands-free bungee leash that offers ultimate comfort, safety & ease of use for running & walking.
We combined an ergonomic waist belt with a force absorbing, strong bungee leash. Together, they optimize posture and body mechanics.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the wireless Smart Bell and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their Hands-Free Bungee Dog Leash 2.0.
— Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw
The improved version of its predecessor now offers control as needed, two metal safety clasps and even doubles as a regular leash for the ultimate running, hiking and training experience.
The set was designed by physical therapist Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw, and consists of an ergonomic, adjustable waistband and a 4’ bungee cord with two padded handles.
It comes with 360° tangle-free swivel clips that handle even the most playful of dogs up to 150lbs. Additionally, it features reflective threading throughout the waist belt and the leash for ultimate night time visibility on early morning or late night runs and walks.
“It is with great happiness and excitement that we announce the redesigned look and feel of our Hands-Free Bungee Dog Leash Set” said Corey Smith, CEO and founder of Mighty Paw. “We combined an ergonomic waist belt with a force absorbing, strong bungee leash. Together, they optimize posture and body mechanics while eliminating injury risk and fatigue for a stress-free running, hiking or training experience.”
Hands-Free Bungee Dog Leash Set 2.0 Details:
*Hands-free walking, running & training
*Control as needed
*Improved design
*Doubles as a regular leash
*For dogs up to 150LBS
*Rotating metal D-ring
*2 metal safety clasps
*Quick release plastic buckles
*Easy to use & adjust
*Tri-glide attachment
*1” lightweight belt adjusts from 27” to 48”
*Bungee leash stretches from 50” to 75”
*Heavy duty design built to last
*Premium quality nylon
*Weather resistant material
*Use in all climates
*Reinforced cross stitching
*Tangle-free design
*360° swivel clips
*Comfortable when hands are being used
*2 neoprene padded traffic handles
*Easy access traffic loop
*Ultimate low- and no light visibility
*Reflective threading throughout
*Holds keys and waste bags
*2 bright colors (orange & green)
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
