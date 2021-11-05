Global Smart Apartments Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Smart Apartments Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smart Apartments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart apartments market is expected grow from $1.67 billion in 2020 to $1.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The smart apartments market is driven by the increased use of IoT (Internet of Things) devices by people in every aspect of their daily routine.

The smart apartments market consists of sales of smart apartments and related services. Smart apartments have connectivity to smart amenities such as smart lights, smart locks, integrated services like home cleaning within an apartment. The smart apartment comprises smart devices such as smart locks, smart thermostats, smart lights, smart TVs, blinds, cameras and kitchen appliances. A smart apartment also involves the use of technology that can be reprogrammed frequently based on the resident's lease agreements.

Trends In The Global Smart Apartments Market

The concept of using an apartment as a service (AaaS) is the latest trend driving the smart apartments market. In the apartment as a service concept (AaaS), fully furnished smart apartments are rented for very short to long periods of stays. It helps to offer a cost-effective solution for tenants to live in a smart apartment. Using apartment as a service enables the rental operators to streamline their operations and costs thus enhancing the resident’s experience and discovering new revenue streams for the owner. For instance, there are more than one million serviced apartment units in the world. Also, as reported by Entrata, a USA based provider of property management software, in the USA, almost 57% of apartment tenants can pay up to $20 per month if smart technology was installed in an apartment.

Global Smart Apartments Market Segments:

The global smart apartment market is further segmented:

By Product: Building Management System (BMS), Heating, Ventilating, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, Emergency Alarm And Evacuation System, Audio And Visual Effects

By Application: Residential, Hotel, Other

By Geography: The global smart apartments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Apartments Market Organizations Covered: Pulte Group, Meritage Homes, Shea Homes, Lennar Homes, Metricon, Porter Davis, Henley, Carlisle.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

