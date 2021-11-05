Cord Blood Banking Services Market Grow with High Probability Business Opportunity by 2023

Cord Blood Banking Services Market was valued at $1,126 mn in 2016, & is estimated to reach at $2,772 mn by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2017 to 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cord Blood Banking Services Market by Storage Services (Public Cord Blood Banks and Private Cord Blood Banks) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The rise in awareness related to the benefits of using cord blood stem cells for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cancer, has led to an increase in the government initiative leading to an increase in number of cord blood banks, which is expected to fuel the market growth of cord blood banking services.

The private cord blood banks are privately owned banks where the parents can store the cord blood of newborn for future use such as for treatment of certain chronic disease. In private banks, charges are incurred for the collection, processing, and storage of cord blood. Thus, the public cord blood banks possess competitive advantages in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass the effect of restraints. Moreover, advancement in therapeutic application, untapped opportunities in the developing regions, and initiatives to spread awareness are expected to provide new avenues for the growth of market in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Cord Blood America, Inc.

CBR Systems, Inc.

Cordlife Group Limited

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Cryo-Save AG

Lifeforce Cryobanks

National Cord Blood Program

ViaCord, Inc.

Virgin Health Bank

CordVida

Americord

CryoHoldco

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Cord Blood Banking Services Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Cord Blood Banking Services Market analysis from 2020 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Cord Blood Banking Services Market growth.

