Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow from $37.9 billion in 2020 to $38.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $50.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth of the food and beverage processing industry especially in developing countries is expected to drive the industrial refrigeration equipment market.

The industrial refrigeration equipment market consists of sales of industrial refrigeration equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce industrial refrigeration equipment such as chillers, refrigeration compressors, condensers, cooling towers, and others, which are used in food, distillery, dairy and other industries. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The trend of adoption of environment-friendly refrigerants is increasing within the industrial refrigeration equipment market, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. A major contribution towards environmental concerns such as ozone layer depletion and global warming are contributed by refrigerants as they absorb infrared radiation and retain it in the atmosphere. The environment-friendly refrigerants do not deplete the ozone layer in the atmosphere, do not contribute to global warming and have low Global Warming Potential (GWP). Halogen-based refrigerants face stringent regulations by governments of several countries and this is strengthening the use of environment-friendly refrigerants. For instance, in 2019, M&M Refrigeration and Carnot Refrigeration entered into a partnership to create eco-friendly refrigeration solutions. Therefore, the adoption of natural refrigerant-based equipment owing to stringent regulatory policies is another factor driving the industrial refrigeration system market growth.

The global industrial refrigeration equipment market is further segmented:

By Equipment Type: Condenser, Compressor, Evaporator, Controls

By End-User Industry: Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Warehouse, Chemical, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Refrigerated Transportation, Others

By Refrigerant Type: Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrofluorocarbon

By Geography: The global industrial refrigeration market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. .

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial refrigeration equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial refrigeration equipment market, industrial refrigeration equipment global market share, industrial refrigeration equipment market players, industrial refrigeration equipment market segments and geographies, industrial refrigeration equipment market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Lennox International Inc., Danfoss A/S, GEA Group AG, EVAPCO Inc., BITZER Kühlmaschinenbau GmbH, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Industrial Frigo SRL, Parker Hannifin Corp, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Güntner GmbH & Co. KG, Star Refrigeration Ltd., Hussmann Corporation, Clauger, Rivacold, Dorin, KOBELCO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

