Marketing Automation Market Statistics- 2028, Report by Allied Market Research

The rise in the adoption of IoT devices, big data, and data analytics solutions, demand for business automation, and insights will propel the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marketing automation market size is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need of business automation and insights, increase in requirement of centralized monitoring & controlling platform, and rise in adoption of IoT devices. However, factors such as the requirement of high initial investment and increase in cyber threats are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The report segments the marketing automation market based on the application, deployment type, end user, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into the lead nurturing, campaign management, distribution management, social media marketing, and others.

As per deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the end user, the market is classified as retail, BFSI, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major marketing automation market players such as Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation are also provided in this report.

