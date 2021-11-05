Solid Sulfur Market Share Is Estimated To Reach USD 3.78 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Solid Sulfur Market Size – USD 3.02 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 2.8%, Trends – Growing global population

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data have recently added a new report titled “Global Solid Sulfur Market Research Report 2021” to its ever-expanding repository which offers a comprehensive overview of the Solid Sulfur market including current and emerging trends, consumer behavior patterns, competitor strategies, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrients easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rising to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

Increasing demand for rubber in tire production is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The benefits of natural rubber comprise abrasion resistance and adhesion to metals, thereby making it suitable in the making of seals, gaskets, and other products. Also, certain features of natural rubber, which gives it an advantage over synthetic rubber, comprise vibration dampening and tear resistance, making natural rubber irreplaceable in end-uses like tires for large construction vehicles and airplane tires. Moreover, the advancement in production technology has transformed the automobile industry, which is expected to experience increased sales in the upcoming years, thus creating an increase in the demand for tires, and in turn, would drive the growth of the market.

The materials and chemicals industry deals with the production and manufacturing of raw materials and chemicals for every end-use industry. The chemical industry produces industrial chemicals and raw materials and is a crucial part of the economy of every country. The increasing growth of end-use industries, rising penetration of materials informatics, the advent of 3D printing, and integration of advanced technologies and machinery are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising number of product approvals, launches, and strategic alliances have significantly contributed to market growth. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements.

Key participants include Qatar Petroleum, Saudi Aramco, Repsol, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Gazprom, Motiva Enterprises LLC, Phillips 66 Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, monoclinic sulfur is like to witness a growth rate of 2.6% in the forecast period. Monoclinic sulfur is a transparent crystal and has a melting point of 119 degrees centigrade. This type is unstable at temperatures under 96 degrees centigrade and gets converted to rhombic sulfur.

By distribution channel, offline held a larger market share in 2019. The solid sulfur industry is very offline-intensive and witnesses transparency. The offline channel necessitates the requirement of substantial investment of time by the buyer and high selling costs, along with considerable knowledge of the market on the seller side.

By application, chemical processing held the second largest market share in 2019. Solid sulfur is used in the production of sulfuric acid, which finds extensive application in automotive industries in the production of automobile batteries. This battery provides the requisite electricity needed to put electrical components to function, as well as converts chemical energy into the electrical energy that powers automobiles and gives energy to its starter.

The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the presence of key producers in the region. Moreover, high demand for food, owing to the presence of a growing population in developing economies, such as India and China, and growth of the end-user industries such as agrochemicals, chemicals, and rubber industries, among others

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global solid sulfur market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook

Rhombic

Monoclinic

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

Application Outlook

Fertilizer

Chemical Processing

Metal Processing

Rubber Processing

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

