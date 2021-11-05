JCOPE Settles Public Officers Law Violations with Former NYC Tran...

The New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics (“Commission”) today announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with a former Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”) employee for alleged violations of the Public Officers Law, including disclosing confidential information during a competitively-bid procurement and failing to disclose outside income.

Alexander Elegudin, who was a Senior Adviser and Chief of Systemwide Accessibility for New York City Transit, resigned following an investigation by the Office of the MTA Inspector General, which found that he disclosed confidential selection committee information related to a request for proposal (“RFP”) to a bidding vendor. The Commission’s investigation also found that he failed to report outside income from his position as president of the board of a not-for-profit corporation and failed to accurately disclose this position on three years’ of financial disclosure statements.

As part of the settlement agreement, Elegudin admitted to both the improper disclosure during a competitively-bid procurement and failure to disclose outside income on his financial disclosure statements, and he agreed to pay the Commission $5,000 - the amount of outside income he did not report in 2019. He also agreed to file accurate amended financial disclosure statements for the three years in question.

The case was referred to the Commission by the Office of the MTA Inspector General following its own investigation and report.