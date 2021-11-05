Protein Labeling Market Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2028

Increase in expenditure on R&D, escalation in proteomics research, and rise in the healthcare expenses. the launch of new technologies has boosted this market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Protein Labeling Market by Labeling Method (In Vitro, In Vivo and Bioorthogonal Labeling), Application (Mass Spectrometry, Immunological Techniques, and Protein Microarray), Product Type (Kits, Reagents and Services), and End Users (Research Laboratories, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Protein labeling technique is a secondary research tool for proteomic analysis, and is used for research and diagnostic purposes in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries. Moreover, with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, the need for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases is on the rise. Consequently, the demand for such techniques is anticipated to increase. Alternatively, lack of skilled professionals, limited applications of protein labeling products along with high costs of reagents, kits, and other protein labeling services are the key factors that could impede the market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include General Electric Company, Kaneka Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. There are other players in the protein labeling market, which include Qiagen N.V., Active Motif, Inc., Takara Bio USA, Inc., Candor Bioscience GMBH, Innova Biosciences Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Caprion Biosciences, Nanotemper Technologies GMBH, and Biotium, Inc.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Protein Labeling Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Protein Labeling Market analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Protein Labeling Market growth.

Amongst the labeling methods, the in vivo labeling segment dominates the market with more than half of the global protein labeling market in 2015. This is mainly attributed to ease of availability of products and reagents and the stability of this method. However, bioorthogonal labeling segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment. This is attributed to the fact that this method of proteins labeling can be carried out in living cells without hindering the biochemical functioning of the cell.

By product types, the reagents segment dominated the global protein labelling market. Reagents accounted for about 60% share in 2015 and are frequently used in different protein labeling procedures, from sample preparation to washing and incubation. As the objective of every research is different, the researcher cannot use conventional products for different methodologies. Thus, the growth in demand for customized protein labeling services segment have lead it to become the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

