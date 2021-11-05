Sodium Silicate Market Outlook, Growth, Size by Manufacture, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Sodium Silicate Market Size – USD 9.52 Billion in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 3.4%, Trends – Increasing demand from the paper & pulp industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for sodium silicates from the construction industry is estimated to stimulate market demand. The global sodium silicate market is expected to reach USD 12.55 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is due to increasing demand for sodium silicates from the end-user industries.

The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data provides vital data and information relating to the global Sodium Silicate industry and precisely evaluates the forecast market size and revenue growth rate. The study specializes in in-depth analysis of the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The report offers numerous Sodium Silicate market projections based on historical and current market data. Moreover, it presents quantitative and qualitative market insights derived through research studies and market surveys.

Leading Participants: Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, PQ Corporation, BASF SE, CIECH Group, W.R. Grace & Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Sinchem Silica Gel Company Ltd., Shangyu Huachang Industrial Co., and PPG Industries Inc., among others.

An increase in demand for adhesives & sealants in the paper & pulp and construction industry is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. There is a stiff competition in the market owing to the presence of several manufacturers with large capacities worldwide. The increasing use of sodium silicates as an adhesive/sealant in various manufacturing applications are driving the product demand. The sodium silicate is used to bind fiber drums, paperboard laminates, and cores of paper towel and toilet tissues, among others.

Escalating deployment of sodium silicate in detergents owing to its excellent emulsifying and high buffering property is expected to propel the market demand in the forecast period. Also, increasing awareness for a healthy lifestyle among the consumers, coupled with rising per capita income is stimulating the development of the market. Besides, the growing paper industry due to increasing use of paper towels, and tissue paper, among others are likely to boost the product demand.

Additionally, technological advancements, and rising disposable income of people in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the product demand in the upcoming years.

North America region holds a key position in the market owing to the presence of several oil refineries, pulp & paper industries, and detergent manufacturing companies. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials in the region is pivotal in driving market growth.

The global materials & chemicals industry has gained impetus over recent years, owing to factors such as rising demand for essential consumer products including food & beverages, cosmetics, and personal care & hygiene products, and increasing use of chemicals and raw materials in the buildings & construction, agriculture, textiles, automotive, packaging, and several other industries. Rising focus of manufacturers on deploying environmentally sustainable materials and chemicals to augment industrial productivity and reduce carbon footprint is a major factor driving the growth of this industry. Rising consciousness about environmental conservation, introduction of technologically advanced and organic chemical products, and growing use of high-performance specialty chemicals further boost the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product form, solid sodium silicate held a larger market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% in the forecast period. It is used in a wide variety of applications, including detergents & soaps, pulp & paper, adhesives & sealants, gels & powders, and water treatment, among others.

In April 2019, BASF made an investment in the modernization of its silica plant at the Düsseldorf-Holthausen location. The investment is allocated for the modernization and upgradation of existing facilities over the next ten years. The investment is intended to serve customers with high-value silicates.

By application, detergent contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. Sodium silicate is used as a building agent in many commercial detergents, owing to its benefits to prevent mineral deposits on surfaces after washing by eliminating water hardness.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.3% in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growth in building and construction activities coupled with the increasing use of detergents in the region. Also, an increase in the purchasing power parity of the consumer due to rise in the level of disposable income of people is expected to drive the product demand in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sodium silicate market on the basis of product form, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Form Outlook

Liquid Sodium Silicate

Solid Sodium Silicate

Application Outlook

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomer

Detergent

Flocculants

Catalyst

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook

Consumer Products

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

