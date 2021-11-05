Older New Yorkers' Day 2021 Learn more about Older New Yorkers' Day 2021 EPK

Among you today are 86 honorees and their families, representing 52 counties across the state of New York, providing volunteer services to over 400 different organizations. You have given more than 2,000 years of service — more than 1 million hours — at an economic value of more than $28 million dollars over your lifetime of service. You have raised 205 children, 309 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. You have over 6,000 years of family and life experience to share, along with thousands of hours of work experience and more than 2,700 years of work experience. Make no mistake about it, older New Yorkers bring enormous intellectual, social and economic capital to the state of New York.