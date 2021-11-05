Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,180 in the last 365 days.

Older New Yorkers' Day 2021 Learn more about Older New Yorkers' Day 2021 EPK

Among you today are 86 honorees and their families, representing 52 counties across the state of New York, providing volunteer services to over 400 different organizations. You have given more than 2,000 years of service  more than 1 million hours — at an economic value of more than $28 million dollars over your lifetime of service. You have raised 205 children, 309 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. You have over 6,000 years of family and life experience to share, along with thousands of hours of work experience and more than 2,700 years of work experience. Make no mistake about it, older New Yorkers bring enormous intellectual, social and economic capital to the state of New York.

You just read:

Older New Yorkers' Day 2021 Learn more about Older New Yorkers' Day 2021 EPK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.