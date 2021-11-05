Smart Water Management Market Trends | Global SWM Industry Analysis, Evolving Technology, Drivers, Forecast 2020-2028

Smart Water Management Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart water metering

CANADA, VANCOUVER, BC, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Water Management Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives to deploy sustainable water management solutions due to rising demand for fresh and safe water for consumption and other household and commercial purposes.

The Global Smart Water Management Market Research Report 2020 published by Emergen Research offers a critical overview of the overall market with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart water management market in 2020. Rising awareness regarding the scarcity of freshwater resources is a key contributing factor driving increasing implementation of smart water management solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in countries in the region.

An extensive analysis of the Global Smart Water Management market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report clearly defines the Smart Water Management market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Smart Water Management industry.

The research Smart Water Management report also offers a detailed analysis of the market status, market definition and overview, market share, current and future trends, market drivers and constraints, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales network and distribution channels, details on entry barriers, and market growth prospects. It provides an extensive analysis of the key players operating in the global Smart Water Management market.

It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Major players in the Smart Water Management market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the supply and demand ratio, competitive landscape, market challenges and growth prospects, and limitations along with a thorough analysis of market drivers and restraints.

Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The launch of advanced sensor-based IoT devices and software platforms, which help to reduce water consumption and manage water leaks in residential buildings by tracking real-time flow are expected to boost utilization of smart water management solutions.

The report is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, technology, services, and others to offer a clear understanding of the Smart Water Management market and its growth scope.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solution

Distribution Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Analytics

Smart Irrigation Management

Others

Water Meters

AMI Meters

AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

The report is further segmented into the major regions of the world with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2020-2028.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Water Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Water Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for water arising from global population

4.2.2.2. Ageing water infrastructure

4.2.2.3. Increasing need to operate water infrastructure efficiently

4.2.2.4. Rising need for sustainable management of urban water systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about smart water management systems

4.2.3.3. High capital investment required for infrastructure installation

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Water Management Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Service

5.1.1.1. Professional Services

5.1.1.2. Managed Services

5.1.2. Solution

5.1.2.1. Distribution Network Monitoring

5.1.2.2. Meter Data Management

5.1.2.3. Asset Management

5.1.2.4. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.1.2.5. Analytics

5.1.2.6. Smart Irrigation Management

5.1.2.7. Others

5.1.3. Water Meters

5.1.3.1. AMI Meters

5.1.3.2. AMR Meters

Chapter 6. Smart Water Management Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.1.1. Residential

6.1.2. Commercial & Industrial

Continue..!!

Key questions covered in the global Smart Water Management market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Smart Water Management market during the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Smart Water Management market?

What factors are expected to hamper global Smart Water Management market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to boost global revenue growth between 2020 and 2028?

Based on application, which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

