Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of cancer globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis, The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.

Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

ADCs are a targeted approach to deliver medicine and chemotherapy agents to cancer cells. Almost 8.2 million persons die each year due to cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of cancer in countries across the globe has created a rapid incline in demand for ADCs. Market players are collaborating to share resources and product knowledge to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of solutions and offerings and to develop even more advanced and effective drugs and therapies.

Important the study on Antibody-Drug Conjugates market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Top Companies Operating in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Product research:

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market will help product owners to make a wise decision. From analysing which products companies should produce, expand to how brands should position their product the study covers all that business owners require meeting the buyers’ requirement.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

Regional analysis of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market by 2027?

