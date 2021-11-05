Machine Automation Controller Market Size Likely To Reach Valuation of USD 51.40 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing need to enhance productivity in process industry and rising demand for consumer electronics are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Machine Automation Controller (MAC) market size is expected to reach USD 51.40 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing emphasis on minimizing overall operational costs, increasing need to enhance productivity in process industry, and rising consumption of consumer electronic goods are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Machine automation controller is a type of electronic device that controls process of an automation system with the help of a graphical user interface with minimum human intervention. This system integrates different controllers such as sequence, motion, operator safety, vision, and Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tracking to a single controller with the help of system synchronization process.

There are mainly three types of controllers used in the process of industrial automation such as Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Distributed Control System (DCSs), and Programmable Automation Controllers (PACs). Programmable logic controllers are industrial digital computer control systems, designed to monitor the status of input devices continuously and make decisions depending upon custom programs for controlling the state of output devices. Distributed control system segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Major players in the market include Emerson, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Yokogawa, Omron, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Kollmorgen, Robert Bosch, and Honeywell.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In April 2020, Omron launched Sysmac Studio 3D simulation software for automated factories. This software integrates and verifies each movement of robots and peripheral devices providing precise, flexible response to diversification of products and fluctuation in demand at manufacturing sites.

• IP65 accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising demand for IP65 rated machine automation controllers in multiple end-use industries due to increasing requirements to protect external components such as flat panel monitors from dust and liquid.

• North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to robust presence of key market players, continuous technological advancements, and rapidly increasing demand for consumer electronic goods in countries in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the machine automation controller testing market based on controller type, product type, form factor, application, and region:

Controller Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Industrial PC (IPC)

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Analog

• Digital

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• IP65

• IP20

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Oil & Gas

• Food & Beverages

• Energy& Power

• Chemicals

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals

• Metals & Mining

• Aerospace & Defense

• Pulp & Paper

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Medical Devices

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Machine Automation Controller Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

