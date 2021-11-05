Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS, and Recklessly Endangering another Person x4
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A304333
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/04/2021 @ 1844 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington
VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Excessive Speed, & Recklessly Endangering Another Person X4
ACCUSED: Peter Pinsonneault
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
AGE: 20
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/04/2021 at 0000 hours, the Vermont State Police received a multiple reports from a male in Washington, VT indicating Peter Pinsonneault was operating his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Troopers responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. On 11/04/2021 at approximately 1844 hours, Troopers observed Pinsonneault’s vehicle on Donna Lane. Troopers attempted to enact a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle infraction, Pinsonneault attempted to elude Troopers at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was terminated. Troopers located Pinsonneault at his residence. Subsequent investigation revealed Pinsonneault had operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while attempting to elude Troopers. Investigation also revealed Pinsonneault had a criminally suspended driver’s license and had multiple passengers in the vehicle, including two juveniles, when he attempted to elude law enformcent. Pinsonneault was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Pinsonneault was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/05/2021 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 @ 1230 hours
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861