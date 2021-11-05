Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS, and Recklessly Endangering another Person x4

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A304333

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/04/2021 @ 1844 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Excessive Speed, & Recklessly Endangering Another Person X4

ACCUSED: Peter Pinsonneault

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

AGE: 20

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/04/2021 at 0000 hours, the Vermont State Police received a multiple reports from a male in Washington, VT indicating Peter Pinsonneault was operating his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Troopers responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. On 11/04/2021 at approximately 1844 hours, Troopers observed Pinsonneault’s vehicle on Donna Lane. Troopers attempted to enact a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle infraction, Pinsonneault attempted to elude Troopers at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was terminated. Troopers located Pinsonneault at his residence. Subsequent investigation revealed Pinsonneault had operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while attempting to elude Troopers. Investigation also revealed Pinsonneault had a criminally suspended driver’s license and had multiple passengers in the vehicle, including two juveniles, when he attempted to elude law enformcent. Pinsonneault was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Pinsonneault was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/05/2021 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 @ 1230 hours

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861