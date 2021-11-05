Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,181 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS, and Recklessly Endangering another Person x4

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 21A304333

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/04/2021 @ 1844 hours

 

LOCATION: VT RT 110, Washington

 

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS, Excessive Speed, & Recklessly Endangering Another Person X4

 

ACCUSED: Peter Pinsonneault

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

AGE: 20

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/04/2021 at 0000 hours, the Vermont State Police received a multiple reports from a male in Washington, VT indicating Peter Pinsonneault was operating his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Troopers responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. On 11/04/2021 at approximately 1844 hours, Troopers observed Pinsonneault’s vehicle on Donna Lane. Troopers attempted to enact a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle infraction, Pinsonneault attempted to elude Troopers at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was terminated. Troopers located Pinsonneault at his residence. Subsequent investigation revealed Pinsonneault had operated his motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner while attempting to elude Troopers. Investigation also revealed Pinsonneault had a criminally suspended driver’s license and had multiple passengers in the vehicle, including two juveniles, when he attempted to elude law enformcent. Pinsonneault was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Pinsonneault was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/05/2021 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/05/2021 @ 1230 hours

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, Criminal DLS, and Recklessly Endangering another Person x4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.