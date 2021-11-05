Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Size Worth USD 642.0 Million by 2027 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growth of the construction sector across the globe is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultra-high performance concrete market is expected to reach USD 642.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is a concrete material bearing the properties of cement and has the least compressive strength of 120 MPa with stated durability, robustness, and tensile ductility standards. UHPC is usually formulated by blending Portland cement, added cementitious materials, limestone, fine sand, reactive powders, quartz silica flour, superplasticizers, and water. Moreover, the application of fine materials aid in offering a smooth and dense surface garnering high demand for its aesthetics.

Government initiative to boost infrastructure development in developing nations is likely to drive ultra-high performance concrete demand in the forecast period. This has resulted in the order book position of several construction players to be currently sufficient to offer medium-term revenue visibility. For instance, the Bharatmala Pariyojana project, by the Government of India, is a macro and corridor-based approach to the development of roads, which caters to expansion as well as plugging of the existing infrastructure gaps and is likely to make available enormous opportunities for the construction sector as it is the largest road development program in India.

Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and the demand for better visual aspects for high-rise residential and commercial construction, have persuaded architects and construction engineers to bring novelty in the design of concrete structures appropriate for various applications, which in turn, is anticipated to fuel ultra-high performance concrete demand.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the ultra-high performance concrete industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand, owing to a decline in the construction activities, including infrastructure development, has fast-tracked the global ultra-high performance concrete sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Key participants include ACC Limited, Lafargeholcim, Sika AG, Ceentek, Gulf Precast Concrete, Cemex SAB De CV, Vicat, US Concrete Inc., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Metalco, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By type, slurry-infiltrated fibrous concrete (SIFCON) contributed to the largest ultra-high performance concrete market share of 7.8% in the forecast period. This type of concrete has various features comprising high strength and a high degree of ductility, which allows it to have exceptional stability under fatigue, dynamic and recurring loading systems.

• By distribution channel, offline held a larger ultra-high performance concrete market share in 2019. The ultra-high performance concrete industry is very offline-intensive and witnesses transparency. The offline channel necessitates the requirement of substantial investment of time by the buyer and high selling costs, along with considerable knowledge of the market on the seller side.

• By application, infrastructure held the largest ultra-high performance concrete market size in 2019, primarily owing to the construction of bridges, tunnels, roadways, as a result of its robustness, improved longevity, and better durability. It provides benefits like the speed of construction, and better visual appeal, and impermeability against abrasion, corrosion, and impact, leading to a lower cost of maintenance and longevity of the constriction.

• The market in the North American region held the largest ultra-high performance concrete market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 7.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is mainly owing to the growing need to renovate aging bridges nod highways, as well as for new construction.

• In October 2017, Chin Hin Group Bhd made an announcement that its division Diva Victory Sdn Bhd, intends to invest RM 3.0 million for the purchase of equipment for setting up an HPC & UHPC production plant.

Market Overview:

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Ultra-High Performance Concrete market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ultra-high performance concrete market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Slurry-Infiltrated Fibrous Concrete

• Reactive Powder Concrete

• Compact Reinforced Concrete

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Online

• Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

• Others

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

