Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size Likely To Reach Valuation of around USD 48.58 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

Supportive government initiatives, especially in emerging nations, to provide proper sanitation is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ceramic sanitary ware market is expected to reach USD 48.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ceramic is the most common material used in the production of various types of sanitary ware products, owing to the offering of durable service despite extreme usage. This material is highly stain resistant, and do not easily get discolored and rusted, and hence are appropriate for use in bathrooms that receive water, which can lead to stains in toilet sinks and washbasins, as well as are preferred in making fashionable sanitary wares. Further, ceramics are very cost-effective as compared to metals or stones, as well as are easy to maintain.

The growing expenses on the remodeling of restrooms for improved ergonomics is a considerable factor in boosting the market growth. The mean expenditure on sanitary ware products in the emerging nations is witnessing rapid growth attributed to swift urbanization and switching lifestyle of individuals leading to advancements in interior decor. Moreover, ceramic sanitary ware products cost less than 50.0% of the total expenditure on bathrooms.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the ceramic sanitary ware industry. Demand for the product is suffering severe shocks owing to a decline in the building & construction activities across the globe, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. A dip in the sales of the products used in the building has fast-tracked the global sanitary ware suppliers into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the necessary social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

Key participants include RAK Ceramics, Johnson Tiles, Geberit Group, Hansgrohe, Duravit AG, Kohler, Somany Ceramics Limited, Toto Inc., Villeroy & Boch, and HSIL, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By product type, toilet sinks/water closet contributed to the largest market share in 2019. These sinks are extremely multipurpose and easily blends with the design/size of the bathrooms. Besides, toilet sinks made from ceramic are very hygienic as germs can be easily cleaned, and as the ceramic is not porous, it also doesn't absorb viruses and bacteria.

• By casting type, slip casting held a significant market share in 2019. This casting technology is traditionally used for the production of molds for ceramic-based sanitary wares. Here, the porous nature of the plaster mold pulls the water component in the ceramic slurry, thereby taking the desired shape.

• By application, the commercial application is projected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period. Commercial places are characterized by the presence of a large number of people, which, in turn, are responsible for the excessive usage of the sanitary wares in a shorter span of time, and hence require frequent replacement. Further, commercial spaces like hospitals, are most the highest contributor to the sanitary ware market

• The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 6.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the growing awareness in the region for proper hygiene and sanitation, and several initiatives are taken by the government in the emerging economies to provide the same to the people.

• In September 2017, Duravit, a leading market player, commenced its ground-breaking ceramic production facility, the Duravit Innovation, and Production Center, with industrial manufacturing 4.0 in Luohuang/Chongqing.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ceramic sanitary ware market on the basis of product type, casting type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Wash Basins

• Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

• Urinals

• Cisterns

• Others

Casting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Slip Casting

• Pressure Casting

• Tape Casting

• Isostatic Casting

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Commercial

• Residential

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

