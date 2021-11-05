Surgical Headlight Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, increasing demand for enhanced patient care system

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Surgical Headlight market is forecast to reach USD 83.47 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In addition to the traditional operating overhead lights, surgeons also require additional light sources, which would provide required illumination, like the surgical headlights. A surgical headlight can be defined as a portable source of light, which is worn by the surgeons on their head. It can be either mounted on the surgical loupes on its carrier frame or attached to a wrap around the head strap to a surgical protective shield or the frame of the eyeglasses. These headlights are one of the most popularly used source of light in the healthcare sector. It provides more benefits as compared to other operating light sources. In an operating room, one of the major issues faced by a surgeon is getting a clear view of the operating region, which can be resolved with this medical device as it provides shadow-free & stable illumination. Some of the other mentionable advantage associated with it are, it’s economical as these headlights have rechargeable battery. The LED bulbs used in it also lasts long, which results in its cost-effectiveness. Ease of use and portability are its other major advantages. For surgeons, freedom of movement while operating is essential, which cannot be catered by a typical overhead lamp. The mentioned advantages associated with these headlights contribute to the continuous growth of this market.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant portion of the market. The market share occupied by this region is resultant of continuous growth in the geriatric population, associated increased number of surgeries, and expansion of the healthcare sector.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

BFW, Enova, BRYTON, DRE Medical, Daray Medical, Stryker, Cuda Surgical, and PeriOptix, Inc, Welch Allyn, and Sunoptic Technologies.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Surgical Headlight market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Surgical Headlight market held a market share of USD 53.62 Billion in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.60% during the forecast period.

• In context to Product Type, the LED surgical segment generated the highest revenue of USD 37.05 Billion in 2020, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Various benefits associated with it like enhanced illumination as compared to other lamps, longer life, and cost-effective results, its high preference among surgeons, and its growing popularity, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

• In context to Application, the Cardiac Surgery segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 16.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the segment is attributed to the continuous rise in cardiovascular diseases and associated elevated demand for cardiac surgeries, which is resulting in the growing demand for this medical device in this segment.

• In regards to End-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 16.0% of the market by 2028. The growing presence of ambulatory surgical centers among care service users due to advantages like patient-friendly environment, presence of experienced healthcare professionals, and shorter stay at the care center contributes to the increasing demand for these headlights in ambulatory surgical centers, and the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of the expansion and infrastructural developments in the health care sector, increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, which is supporting the market growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Surgical Headlight market, according to Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• CFL surgical lamps

• Halogen Surgical Lamps

• LED surgical lamps

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Neurosurgery

• Cardiac Surgery

• ENT Surgery

• Gynecological Surgery

• Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Other

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Surgical Headlight market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

