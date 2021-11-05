Single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea Beach Friday, Nov. 5

Main, News Posted on Nov 4, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea Beach beginning Friday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for sign installations and striping.

Additional work requiring a single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea Beach is also scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This work will support the City’s improvements to the undeveloped land on the mauka side of Kamehameha Highway to allow for parking.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained through contraflow in the remaining lane. Flaggers will be on site to provide alternating traffic control. Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

