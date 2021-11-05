Nutrigenomics Market is Expected to Grow with High Probability Business Opportunity by 2028

Nutrigenomics Market

Increasing preference for personalized medication & diet plans and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Nutrigenomics or nutritional genomics is a part of medical science that analyzes relationship between nutrition, health, and human genome.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nutrigenomics Market size is expected to reach USD 1,393.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising preference for personalized medication and diet plans, increasing application of nutrigenomics in dermatology, rising investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology-based research & development activities, and higher prevalence of obesity are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Nutrigenomics, also known as nutritional genomics, is a part of medical science that helps to analyze the relationship between human genome, nutrition, and health. In addition, it helps to understand effects of specific food items or constituents on human gene expression, as well as the way genetic variations have an impact on nutritional environment.

Nutrigenomics is widely applied to diagnose and treat a variety of chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and others. Obesity segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, driven by rising prevalence of obesity among young and adult generations due to unhealthy eating habits, stress, and genetics. Nutrigenomic technologies help people to make personalized diet plans depending on their nutritional requirements and overall health. Rising investments in research & development activities by companies to introduce innovative products, as well as provide insights into both human genome and nutritional science is expected to support market growth in the near future.

In September 2021, for instance, SAGENOME, which is a startup incubated at Integrated Startup Complex of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kochi, India, rolled out a Home Saliva Collection Kit, as well as a variety of multiple genome-based tests at national level. Saliva collected from people with the help of this new collection kit helps to analyze multiple variations in human genome, which further enable medical professionals to provide personalized healthcare and nutrition based on a person’s genomic information. It is expected to result in high demand for nutrigenomics over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In May 2021, GB HealthWatch launched GBinsight Nutritional Genomics genetic testing and analysis panel. According to GB, this testing solution is designed to fight against a wide range of diseases such as obesity, coronary heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

• By product type, reagents and kits segment accounted for significantly steady revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising number of advanced clinical laboratories in emerging economies are supporting growth of this segment.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising investments in clinical research activities by companies, presence of many key players, and high demand for specialized food and diet plans are some major factors driving market revenue growth in this region.

• Some major companies profiled in the market report are BASF SE, Danone, Navigenics, GeneSmart, XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Unilever, Centogene, Genova Diagnostics, Inc., Nutrigenomix, Inc., and Metagenics, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nutrigenomics market based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Reagents & Kits

• Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Obesity

• Cancer Research

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Online Platforms

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key questions answered by the report

• What was the market size of the global Nutrigenomics Market in 2020?

• What is the expected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the global Nutrigenomics Market over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of Nutrigenomics?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Nutrigenomics market?

• Which are the key companies operating in the global market?

