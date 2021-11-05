Animal Health Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2025

Animal Health Market

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Animal Health Market by Animal Type (Production Animal & Companion Animal), Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives), Distribution Channel (Retail, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Animal Health Market by Animal Type (Production Animal and Companion Animal), Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives, and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, and E-commerce), and End User (Reference Laboratories, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for protein rich foods such as milk, eggs, and meat, increase in adoption of companion animals, growth in population, changes in lifestyle, and surge in per capita income are the factors that drive the growth of the animal health market. Moreover, increase in demand for meat from countries such as China, the U.S., Brazil, and Japan, and the rise in risk of zoonotic diseases—infections that transfer from animals to humans have subsequently contributed toward the growth of the animal health market. However, affordability issues faced by the pet owners and a shift toward vegetarian diet hinder the industry augmentation.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Merck Animal Health, Bayer, Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited), Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Zydus Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Vetoquinol, Ceva Santé Animale, and Virbac Group. The other players operating in the animal health market are C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Nutreco N.V., and Phirbo Animal Health, Zoetis.

COVID-19 scenario on Animal Health Industry:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and market forecast estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing animal health market opportunities.

The in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise animal health market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the global animal health market.

