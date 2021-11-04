Governor Ducey Announces $40.7 Million To Expand Affordable Housing, Combat Homelessness

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced $40.7 million to provide transitional housing for Arizonans, including members of the Native American community and those with special needs.

“We’re making targeted investments to ensure Arizonans in need have a hand up, not a hand out,” said Governor Ducey. “These funds will help families and individuals who are struggling access transitional housing options and equip them with the skills and support needed to secure permanent, reliable housing. There are a wide range of organizations and programs across the state that help Arizonans succeed — and I’m grateful for all they do to support those in need. My thanks to the Department of Housing, the advocates and the legislature for helping to identify these impactful organizations.”

Arizona Department of Housing Director Tom Simplot said support for these organizations across Arizona is a proactive way to combat homelessness.

“Helping those who are experiencing homelessness and preventing it from happening to those who are struggling is a top priority for us,” said Director Simplot. “Transitional housing is a great stepping stone to helping more Arizonans access permanent housing solutions, and it’s important that our fellow Arizonans have access to those resources. My thanks goes to Governor Ducey for all his work to support the Arizona Department of Housing’s efforts to connect vulnerable Arizonans with safe housing.”

Additional investments from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund include:

$10 million to homelessness providers for services and resources for those experiencing homelessness. These funds will be allocated through the Arizona Housing Coalition based on each provider’s population served.

$7.5 million to domestic violence service providers for safe housing options for survivors in need of support. These funds will be distributed through the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV).

$7.2 million to Native American Connections (NAC), which offers services related to behavioral health, affordable housing and community development. The funding supports the acquisition of a 58-bed transitional housing facility in the West Valley for youth experiencing homelessness. While utilizing the transitional housing, the individuals gain the skills and time needed to locate and secure permanent housing.

$5 million for Chicanos Por La Causa to hire personnel who will assist with rental applications and housing relocation and provide referrals to other community resources.

$4 million to distribute to domestic violence providers specifically serving Native American Tribes, also distributed through ACESDV.

$2.5 million for Home Matters to Arizona to expand affordable housing options and to support providers that focus on transitional, homeless and domestic abuse shelters.

$1,854,893 for Habitat for Humanity Tucson to create a community-based job training program and to build and repair affordable housing.

$500,000 to one-n-ten to provide safe and reliable housing to LGBTQ+ youth in need of shelter.

$434,276 for Tanner Community Development Corporation to provide more housing options for veterans facing homelessness.

$362,047 for Circle the City to strengthen mental health services for those experiencing homelessness by creating a street outreach team.

$300,000 for Native Americans for Community Action to expand its services that individuals experiencing homelessness utilize.

$250,000 for Primavera Foundation to renovate and expand affordable housing units.

$250,000 for First Place Arizona to offer independent living outreach, health programming, community engagement and mental health coordination to neurodiverse Arizonans.

$250,000 for Southern Arizona Aids Foundation to support counseling and housing programs and those living with HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ youth facing housing insecurity.

$250,000 for Tohdenasshai Committee Against Family Abuse to hire personnel to assist with child care at the shelter in Navajo Nation and to assist with transportation to housing appointments and other services for victims.

$55,000 for Free Arts to provide children in shelters and facilities with art supplies.

$50,000 for Streets of Joy to provide shelter and counseling services to underserved individuals with mental illnesses and inmates recently reentering society, helping them transition to an independent lifestyle.

BACKGROUND

On November 2, Governor Ducey and the ADOH announced the distribution of $15.35 million in federal funding to support programs aimed at combating homelessness throughout Arizona.

On November 1, Governor Ducey and the ADOH announced $197 million to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund, helping Arizona homeowners struggling financially to pay their mortgage and other home-related expenses.

In June, Governor Ducey transferred $8 million to the Arizona Housing Trust Fund, which may be utilized for affordable housing development, housing assistance programs and more.

In May, Governor Ducey and ADOH announced $500,000 for the United States Veterans Initiative to support its efforts to ensure veterans experiencing homelessness have safe, adequate living conditions.

In December of 2020, Governor Ducey announced $40 million to help prevent homelessness among vulnerable populations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

