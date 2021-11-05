Tidings Podcast Network Opens First of Several Tampa Bay Digital Recording Studios

Tidings Tarpon Springs, FL Studio Tidings Podcast Network Logo

The first of several planned audio recording studios featuring state-of-the-art on demand professional audio production opens in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tidings Podcast Network is pleased to announce the grand opening of the first of several planned recording and live broadcast studios in the Tampa bay market. Tidings, a professional podcast production and media agency, is building a stable of podcast shows featuring Tampa area small businesses, politicians, and social media influencers in weekly audio shows produced and promoted by the Tidings Podcast Network. The new sound studio in downtown Tarpon Springs features state of the art audio production and live streaming technology for turnkey pre-recorded and live streaming audio shows.

The first show to sign locally with the Tidings Podcast network is the Pirate Podcast, a 2021 “Best of the Bay” nominee and local ratings phenom. The Pirate Podcast will begin recording from the new Tidings studio in Tarpon Springs starting the week of November 8, 2021. Several additional shows are signed and will begin production in November and December.

Tidings offers complete marketing and production services and low cost advertising through the Tidings advertising exchange, allowing shows to quickly grow their audiences by advertising swaps, and allowing local and national advertisers to reach a wide demographic in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough Counties in Florida. Turnkey podcast production means small businesses now have access to an extremely low cost advertising platform, where content is pushed to engaged, subscribed consumers and messaging is controlled and owned by the show host businesses themselves.

Tidings also works with it’s show hosts and advertisers to do live remote streaming for special live occasions, corporate marketing and public relations, press conferences and political campaign community events. From one time events broadcasted on Tidings own network to a regular weekly professionally produced streaming show or podcast, Tidings is your on demand marketing partner for the next generation of media covering the entire Tampa bay market.

The Tarpon Springs location is the first of a half dozen studios scheduled to be opened over the next several months, with additional locations planned for the Tampa/St.Pete/Clearwater areas opening throughout 2022.

For additional information, email pr@amtworldwide.com, or call (252)4-TIDING. Show announcements will be made at the corporate website Tidings.News as they are added throughout the balance of the fourth quarter of 2021 and into 2022.