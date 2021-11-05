Creative Age Writers announces the top Book Marketing Companies and Best Amazon Books of Fall 2021
Books are good company, in sad times and happy times, for books are people – people who have managed to stay alive by hiding between the covers of a book.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Books are a great way to tell your story to the world. There are thousands of people who employ ghostwriters to help them write and tell these stories. They help establish credibility in your domain, preserve your legacy and memories, tell a fantastical tale, or recount events of the ancient past.
— E.B. White
Creative Age Writers are pleased to announce our top picks for Top Book Marketing Companies and Best Amazon Published Books for Fall 2021.
The Top Book Marketing Companies were picked based on total book sales, creative marketing strategies, author promotion, range of book distribution, and of course, cost of marketing. Here’s our list of the top 5 companies:
1. Leader’s Press
2. Scribe Media
3. Gnome Book Writing
4. Roosevelt Publication
5. Kevin Anderson & Associates
The Best Amazon Published Books were picked based on total book sales, reviews, performance, and their content. Here’s our list of the top 10 books:
1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian
3. One Two Three by Laurie Frankel
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
5. Ground Zero by Alan Gratz
6. Lore Olympus: Volume One by Rachel Smythe
7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
8. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
9. Concrete Rose by Thomas Angie
10. Heart of a Champion by Carl Deuker
You can view the work each of these ghostwriting companies has produced by visiting their respective websites and find all of the books listed above on Amazon.
About Creative Age Writers:
Creative Age Writers is a collective of like-minded, differently-talented authors, editors, and literary agents set on a mission to revolutionize content production worldwide.
Ian Clyde
Creative Age Writers
+1 4087705630
info@creativeagewriters.com