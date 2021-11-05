BELDT Labs Ranks Among Fastest-Growing Companies of 2021
Innovative nutrition brand demonstrates 850-percent growth and establishes partnership with product giant GNCLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BELDT Labs, a designer, developer and seller of performance nutritional products for high-intensity endurance athletes, ranked 565 in the coveted 2021 Inc. 5000 list – the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. BELDT Labs proved their success with three-year sales growth of 850 percent and a newly secured partnership with leading global health and wellness retailer, GNC. Known for selling high-quality, science-based products and solutions that help consumers achieve healthy lifestyles, GNC is taking BELDT Labs’ mission of helping customers look, feel and perform their best, to the next level.
BELDT Labs is driven by formulating the highest quality of scientifically proven products in the industry. Through GNC’s impressive national footprint with over 4,800 locations across the United States, BELDT Labs is on track to meet their distribution and revenue goals for the upcoming fiscal year, while successfully enabling consumers to reach their desired health and fitness goals.
The company manufactures its premium-grade products under the strictest protocol to ensure nothing less than the highest level of purity and potency. According to James Atkins, President, BELDT Labs’ dedication to quality products for a quality life is the driving force to their success. He noted, "We are honored to join the ranks of the country's fastest-growing companies with the support of world-renowned retailer, GNC. With this collaboration, we’re able to reach an entirely new group of consumers and are committed to helping them achieve an improved quality of life.” He then added, “In the past year, we’ve reached goals that were at one time only a dream. It’s surreal to make waves in an industry that is dedicated to improving lives.”
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Inc. 5000
Inc. 5000 yearly prepares a list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies to acknowledge the achievements & success of aspiring businesses. The ranking is based on percentage growth of revenue over three years.
About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions to help consumers live mighty, live fit, and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.
To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.
About BELDT Labs
BELDT Labs is a designer, developer, and seller of performance nutritional products made to help customers look, feel and perform their best. The company creates and carries the world’s first nutritional products with respiratory support.
For more information about BELDT Labs, call 888-861-9696 or visit https://BELDT.com/.
