Terry Boston, former CEO of PJM Interconnection, joins Acelerex as Shareholder and Strategic Partner

Terry Boston, one of the world's foremost leaders in managing power grid operations, will help Cambridge, MA-based Acelerex scale its Digital Grid business

I am excited to help Acelerex and its management team deliver the digital and software solutions that will transform the power grid of the future.” — Terry Boston, former CEO of PJM

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acelerex, a global pioneer in providing SaaS-based solutions for the 21st Century digital power grid, announced today that William Terry Boston has joined the company as a shareholder and Strategic Partner. Boston was previously CEO of PJM Interconnection LLC, the largest power grid in North America and the largest single electricity market in the world.

“Terry brings an extraordinary depth of power grid technology, policy and management expertise to our team. As we move forward to scale our market-leading Digital Grid software business, Terry's insight, perspective and experience will enhance our digital disruption strategy and complement the highly specialized expertise of our senior management team,” said Dr. Randell Johnson, Acelerex's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Boston commented, "I have known Acelerex's founder, Randell Johnson, for many years and been following the company's technology and progress closely. I am deeply impressed by the company's vision and product design. The world's power grids are now ready to adopt the 21st century technologies which have transformed other sectors. I am excited to help Acelerex and its management team deliver the digital and software solutions that will transform the power grid of the future.”

“Terry has long-standing relationships across the global utilities industry, gained during five extremely successful decades in both the private sector and government. He brings a proven track record of operational excellence as well as a unique ability to create highly productive working relationships with the leading policy experts, utilities executives and other key power grid stakeholders around the world,” Dr. Johnson added.

Terry Boston is President and CEO of Terry Boston, LLC, and a 2017 U.S. Presidential Appointee to the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC/DHS). He was previously CEO of PJM Interconnection; President of the Association of Edison Illuminating Companies; President of GO 15, the association of the world’s largest power grid operators; a U.S. Vice President of the International Council of Large Electric Systems; and Chair of the North American Transmission Forum. Boston also served as Executive Vice President of Power System Operations for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), one of the nation’s largest transmission and power supply networks.

Boston was one of the eight industry experts selected to direct the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) investigation of the August 2003 Northeast/Midwest power blackout. In 2011, he was honored with the Leadership in Power Award from the IEEE Power and Energy Society. Boston also was chosen by Intelligent Utility magazine as one of the Top 11 Industry Movers and Shakers. He led PJM Interconnection to win Platts Global Energy Awards in Industry Leadership (2010) and Excellence in Electricity (2012). In December 2015, he was unanimously selected for the Platts Global Energy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Boston has served on the National Academy of Engineering study committees on Mathematical Science for the Next Generation Electric Grid, An Assessment of ARPA-E and Enhancing the Resilience of the National Electricity System. He received a BS in Engineering from the Tennessee Technological University and an MS in Engineering Administration from the University of Tennessee.

About Acelerex

Acelerex is a global pioneer in providing SaaS-based solutions to the challenges of integrating renewables, energy storage and electric vehicles into the 21st century power grid. The company pairs clean energy and storage technologies with 100% proprietary software innovations of AI, IoT devices, blockchain, big data, data mining, cloud computing and real time optimization algorithms. Acelerex is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has offices in Chile, Turkey and India. For more information, please visit www.acelerex.com.

