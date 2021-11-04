Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa, starting Monday Nov. 8

Main, News Posted on Nov 4, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai residents of a single lane closure along Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kapaa, opposite the Kauai Village Shopping Center, starting Monday, Nov. 8 for work on the Lydgate Park-Kapaa Bike/Pedestrian path.

During working hours (8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.) the outer (makai) northbound lane of Kuhio Highway between Kamoa Road and Ala Road will be closed and traffic will be routed to the middle lane. The work is scheduled to take place through Friday, Nov. 19, weather permitting. No work will occur on the Veteran’s Day holiday, Thursday Nov. 11.

For safety purposes, motorists are advised to exercise caution and observe construction signage posted in the area.