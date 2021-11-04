Submit Release
Temple University to Close Cecil B. Moore Avenue Beginning Next Week for Sewer Improvement in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Temple University is planning to close Cecil B. Moore Avenue between Broad Street (Route 611) and 13th Street in Philadelphia beginning Monday, November 8, for sewer repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Sundays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Thursday, November 25.

During the closure, westbound motorists will be directed to turn left on 12th Street, turn right on Oxford Street and turn right on Sydenham Street to access Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Eastbound motorists will be directed to turn left on Sydenham Street or Broad Street (Route 611), then turn right on Montgomery Avenue and turn right on 12th Street to access Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Temple University will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

