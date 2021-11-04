Temple University to Close Cecil B. Moore Avenue Beginning Next Week for Sewer Improvement in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Temple University is planning to close Cecil B. Moore Avenue between Broad Street (Route 611) and 13th Street in Philadelphia beginning Monday, November 8, for sewer repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Sundays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Thursday, November 25.

During the closure, westbound motorists will be directed to turn left on 12th Street, turn right on Oxford Street and turn right on Sydenham Street to access Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Eastbound motorists will be directed to turn left on Sydenham Street or Broad Street (Route 611), then turn right on Montgomery Avenue and turn right on 12th Street to access Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Temple University will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

