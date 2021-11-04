Nighttime Lane Restrictions on I-83 at Widening and Reconstruction Project Near Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised nighttime lane restrictions are planned on northbound and southbound Interstate 83 at the widening and reconstruction project near Harrisburg.

On Sunday, November 7, lane restrictions will be implemented on I-83 at 7:00 PM so the contractor can complete final paving on the northbound mainline, shoulders and ramps, and paint lines and install rumble strips and raised pavement markings on both northbound and southbound I-83. These restrictions will be in place Sunday through Friday nights from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM for the next several weeks.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by next spring.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

