Kerri Walsh Jennings & p1440 Announce Prize Winnings of $140,000 for 2022 Futures Tour
Game Changing Scholarships for Junior and Collegiate Beach VolleyballUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- p1440 is disrupting the world of volleyball by giving back in a big way. The Futures Tour is a six tournament series beach volleyball tournament. At the end of the series, the top 40 players will split a scholarship prize pool of $110,000. Players between the ages of 12-18 can participate with prize money given to the top winners in the 16u & 18u divisions. Three tournaments this upcoming season will feature a collegiate division - with a separate prize pool of $10,000 per event.
Beach volleyball continues to be one of the fastest growing collegiate sports. As more training and opportunities are available, the talent within the world of beach volleyball is arguably the best it’s ever been. Regardless of talent and popularity, the sport continues to be an underdog when it comes to funding. Even at major D1 universities, beach volleyball is considered an equivalency sport - meaning limited and shared scholarships with no more than 6 full scholarships per program. The result - a pay to play model, where 80% of college beach athletes are not on full scholarship.
“We wanted to give back to the sport that has enriched our lives in so many ways; from the beginning of our journeys in junior club volleyball, all the way up to the pinnacle of the game. It has been an incredible ride.” says Kerri Walsh Jennings, CEO of p1440. “The future of our sport is exciting and is happening right now. We believe these athletes are worth investing in and we are proud to be easing a pain point within the current sports model”
Club sports can cost families up to 10% of their monthly income, which prices out many youth athletes before they can even get to the college level. Even professional beach volleyball players can struggle, where earnings come from tournament prizes and endorsements, and vary greatly between athletes. The Futures Tour is modeled after a professional style tour, but prizes are spread over 40 athletes so that more can participate and share in the earnings.
“We spent the pandemic trying to serve and learn from our beach volleyball community. We realized that the exponential growth of our sport was grassroots based. Elite players were emerging from pockets around the country run by local beach clubs. We developed an affiliate program to further support local organizations and players. I am extremely excited for 2022 and the launch of our Futures Tour. The fact that p1440, along with our partners, is stepping up in such an impactful and meaningful way to support these athletes and their dreams means the world to me. Young women in sport deserve this. It’s incredibly exciting.” says Kerri.
Any player interested in the Futures Tour can register at play.p1440.com. The first tournament is in Clearwater, Florida on December 28-30th. Players are also encouraged to earn points by supporting their local p1440 tournaments. For more information on sponsorship or events, please visit p1440.com or contact info@p1440.com.
FUTURES TOUR SERIES DATES:
December 28-30th, 2021 – Clearwater, Florida
January 28-30th, 2022 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
February 25-27th, 2022 – Gulf Shores, Alabama
March 11-13, 2022 – Mesa, Arizona
April 8-10th, 2022 – San Antonio, Texas
June 17-19th, 2022 – Huntington Beach, California
About p1440
p1440 is a performance lifestyle brand, founded on the ideal to “Live Every Moment”. Co-founded by volleyball legends Kerri Walsh Jennings & Casey Jennings as an athlete first platform, p1440 supports individuals in achieving their highest potential in body, mind, and spirit. p1440 hosts the highest quality beach volleyball events and programs. The p1440 community has over 100 affiliates and 4000 members.
