Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 block of Irving Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in the 1800 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:26 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a handgun. The victim fled the scene in their vehicle.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

