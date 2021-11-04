2021-11-04 13:14:00.273 Spur-of-the-Moment Purchase Turns into $100,000 Scratchers Win

2021-11-04 13:14:00.273

While relaxing at My Other Place, 5700 N. E. Antioch Road in Gladstone, a Clay County resident spotted a Missouri Lottery “Skee-Ball” Scratchers ticket and decided to have some fun.

“I actually scratched off all the numbers at the bottom first, so I had no idea what number I was trying to beat,” the winner said. “I actually just pulled out my phone and scanned the ticket on the Missouri Lottery app before checking what that number was.”

It wasn’t until the message came up on the screen telling him he had won $100,000 that he realized he had found one of three top prizes offered in the game.

“I scanned it again in the morning just to make sure I hadn’t dreamed it!” he laughed.

“Skee-Ball” is a $5 game with over $3.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $100,000.

In FY21, players in Clay County won more than $26.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.6 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.5 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.