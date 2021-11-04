Boil Water Notice Issued for Canonchet Cliffs Water Association Inc.

The Canonchet Cliffs Water Association Inc. public water system in Hope Valley, Rhode Island is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water system. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.

Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (see link below).

Canonchet Cliffs Water Association collected a sample in the water system on October 27, 2021 that had total coliform bacteria present, which required additional samples to be collected. These samples were collected on November 1, 2021 and one of these samples had total coliform and E. coli bacteria present.

A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Carolyn D. Izzi at 401-539-2223.