OpenSponsorship Names Charlie Turner as Head of U.K.
Following a $4 million growth round, OpenSponsorship looks to expand by adding more athletes across the U.K. and Europe and partnering them with brands.
I’m really excited to be joining a business that is democratizing sports sponsorship and making it far more accessible for ALL athletes.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenSponsorship announced today that Charlie Turner, former member of the British Swimming team and co-founder of the award winning plant protein brand Neat Nutrition, has been selected as OpenSponsorship’s new Head of U.K. Following a $4 million growth round led by Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer and other notable executives from WWE and Excel Sports Management, OpenSponsorship looks to expand into new verticals and its sales and marketing, which includes developing the U.K. market with Turner’s help. OpenSponsorship currently has 15 employees and has facilitated over 10,000 deals across 400 brands. They are on target to do $5 million in top line revenue and $1.5 million in net revenue this year.
“As a former athlete I know how valuable sponsorship can be to achieve an athlete’s sporting aspirations. I’m really excited to be joining a business that is democratizing sports sponsorship and making it far more accessible for ALL athletes.” said Charlie Turner. “Sport is arguably the most exciting and compelling content in the world, with the ability to transcend socio-economic boundaries and I’m looking forward to working with both innovative brands and rights holders to further amplify these amazing stories.”
When asked about OpenSponsorship’s plans for the future, Turner added, ”Over the coming months, we’ll be working hard to add many more athletes & teams from across the U.K. and Europe to the platform, whilst working collaboratively with many trusted brands to create engaging partnerships. Whilst sport is our heartland, we will also start to explore partner opportunities within gaming, music, and entertainment next year.”
OpenSponsorship CEO, Ishveen Anand, also had a few things to say about the team’s latest addition. “We’re very excited to have Charlie on our team to lead OpenSponsorship’s U.K. team. Charlie’s experience as a former British Swimming Team athlete and also being a former client of ours with Neat Nutrition makes him the perfect choice to spearhead OpenSponsorship’s U.K. team and growth. He understands the perspectives of both athletes and brands, and is truly passionate about bringing real change to the sponsorship industry,” said Anand.
Prior to his role as Head of U.K. for OpenSponsorship, Turner co-founded Neat Nutrition, an award winning plant-based protein and whey powder brand based out of the U.K. with his fellow British Swimming teammate, Lee Forster. He has broad experience across sales, partnerships, and brand marketing, both as a brand owner and formerly representing some of the most recognizable rights holders in the entertainment industry.
