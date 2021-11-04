Hui Named “Connector of the Year” by St. Louis Asian American Chamber of Commerce

Jefferson City — Last night, the St. Louis Asian American Chamber of Commerce named Anna Hui, director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the 2021 Connector of the Year. Hui is the sixth award winner, adding her name to a prestigious list which includes former U.S. Senator and Governor Christopher “Kit” Bond. The Connector of the Year is awarded to an individual for his or her outstanding accomplishments as a trailblazer to help connect the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) business/professional community, St. Louis and Asia.

“We congratulate Director Hui for earning this award. Anna is a connector of people and leader who wants input from every side, and I can think of no one more deserving,” Governor Mike Parson said. “As the first Asian American in the Governor’s Cabinet, she has brought a special recognition of diversity to Missouri through her outreach. Anna always works to bring people together and is great example of the type of public servant Missourians need and want.”

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” Director Hui said. “It is very humbling to be recognized for bringing people together. Over my 20 years in public service, I have met and worked with some of the most amazing individuals who understand the value of a servant heart. It is with these connections that we can work better together to foster the economic climate that makes Missouri a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.”

Kevin Chau, Director of Sales for Enterprise Holdings, introduced Hui with an award video that included comments from former U.S. Secretary of Labor and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri Department of Labor Deputy Director Tammy Cavender.

Founded in 2011 by Alex Lee and Johnny Wang, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis is an organization made up of professionals and business owners with a mission to serve as “connectors” between the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) business/professional community, the St. Louis community, and Asia.