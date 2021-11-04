WYDOT reminds prospective CDL drivers about upcoming changes to Federal training requirements

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind those who are interested in obtaining a commercial driver license about upcoming changes to federal training requirements.

Starting February 7, 2022, prospective drivers wishing to obtain a CDL will be required to complete Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT). Additionally, those who currently have a CDL but want to upgrade to a new class, like Class A, or add specific endorsements ­– such as school bus, passenger and/or hazardous materials – will be required to take the training.

Training must be completed with a registered training provider. Prospective license holders will receive training in driving theory, like hours-of-service requirements, as well as behind the wheel. While there are no requirements for minimum length the training can take, drivers can expect it to take about six weeks.

These ELDT requirements are implemented by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as part of the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21), a federal act which was first signed into law in 2012 and was most recently updated in 2016.

This training is not retroactive; if you receive a Commercial Learners Permit (CLP) or received a CDL prior to February 7, 2022, these Federal training requirements will not apply.

For more information about the changes or to see the Training Provider Registry, visit https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov.

