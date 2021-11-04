Record results and strong prices are realized in Shannon's Fall Fine Art Auction, Oct. 28th, which grossed $3.6 million

Oil on board by Thomas Hart Benton (American, 1889-1975), titled Study for Sugar Cane (1943), signed lower right “Benton”, 8 ¾ inches by 12 inches ($275,000).

Oil on board by Thomas Hart Benton (American, 1889-1975), titled Study for Sugar Cane (1943), signed lower right “Benton”, numbered and titled, 8 ¾ inches by 12 inches ($275,000).

Watercolor on joined two sheets of paper by Charles Burchfield (American, 1893-1967), titled January Sun (1948/57), 39 inches by 33 ½ inches (sight) ($375,000).

Watercolor on joined two sheets of paper by Charles Burchfield (American, 1893-1967), titled January Sun (1948/57), numbered “62” lower left, 39 inches by 33 ½ inches (sight) ($375,000).

Oil on canvas by Susan Watkins (American, 1875-1913), titled Woman Playing a Guitar (1901), signed and dated upper left, 25 inches by 30 inches ($106,250).

Oil on canvas by Susan Watkins (American, 1875-1913), titled Woman Playing a Guitar (1901), signed and dated upper left, 25 inches by 30 inches ($106,250, a new world record for the artist).

Oil on canvas by Jasper Francis Cropsey (American, 1823-1900), titled On the Susquehanna River, signed and dated “1891", 12 inches by 20 inches ($112,500).

Oil on canvas by Jasper Francis Cropsey (American, 1823-1900), titled On the Susquehanna River, signed and dated “J. F. Cropsey 1891” lower right, 12 inches by 20 inches ($112,500).

The top lot in the auction was the cover lot, a large watercolor on two sheets of paper by Charles Burchfield, titled January Sun. It sold for $375,000.

The quality of our offerings was exceptional. We have found that our buyers, existing and new, were excited to work with us before the sale, whether in person or through our many virtual previews. ”
— Sandra Germain
MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lively bidding over the phone and online drove the results at Shannon’s online-only Fall Fine Art Auction held October 28th. Nearly 80 percent of the 177 lots offered were sold, realizing $3.6 million in total sales. All prices reported include the buyer’s premium.

The top lot in the auction was the cover lot, a large watercolor on two sheets of paper by Charles Burchfield, titled January Sun. The painting flew past the estimate before the bidding slowed, selling for $375,000 over the phone. A second Burchfield work, Lincoln Avenue at Main Street, Salem, Ohio, sold for $100,000. From the same collection, a Thomas Hart Benton oil study of Sugar Cane sold for $275,000 to a Midwestern institution.

Modernist works in the sale were led by a Roberto Matta Untitled painting from 1965. This large-format, surrealist composition measured 80 inches by 150 inches and sold for $200,000 to a museum collection. A Henry Moore drawing titled Rocking Chairs climbed to $162,500; a Marc Chagall watercolor, The Parasol, brought $37,500; Clyde Singer’s Hotel Back Door went for $35,000; and a colorful Paul Jenkins watercolor hit $21,250. Shannon’s set a world record price for Lennart Anderson at $20,000 for a painterly oil, Still Life with Jelly Donuts and Knife.

Three new world records were set for female artists led by a Fidelia Bridges portfolio that sold for $181,250 to a museum collection. A painting by Susan Watkins, a student of Chase, titled Woman Playing a Guitar (1901), sold for $106,250, also to a museum, and Felicie Waldo Howell’s view of Main Street, Gloucester from 1918 gaveled for $57,500.

Leading the results for early 20th century American art, Walter Launt Palmer’s Morning Brook sold for $137,500. A snowy View of Broad Street, New York rose to $125,000, and a new world record was set for Harry Aiken Vincent, whose view of Rockport Harbor sold for $52,500.
Buyers chased quality in the 19th century American art and Hudson River School offerings.

Jasper Francis Cropsey’s Luminist view On the Susquehanna River sold for $112,500; a large Worthington Whittredge, A Primitive Forest Brook, fetched $81,250; a view of Niagara Falls by Hermann Herzog earned $50,000; and a George Inness work titled Light Triumphant sold for $50,000. European paintings were led by Eugene Von Blass’ romantic portrait of Musette that finished at $125,000.

Shannon’s Managing Partner, Sandra Germain, commented, “This was the best sale we have had in ten years. The quality of our offerings was exceptional for the auction. We have found that our buyers, both existing and new, were excited to work with us before the sale, whether in person or through our many virtual previews. I am very pleased with the results and look forward to our continued success in the American art market.”

Consignments at Shannon’s are accepted year-round. The next auction will be an online-only Fine Art Auction on January 20, 2022, followed by a spring auction and catalog in April. Visit www.shannons.com for auction updates and to join the mailing list. To consign a single artwork or a collection, contact the gallery via email at info@shannons.com; or, call 203-877-1711.

# # # #

Sandra Germain
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers
+1 203-877-1711
email us here

You just read:

Record results and strong prices are realized in Shannon's Fall Fine Art Auction, Oct. 28th, which grossed $3.6 million

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sandra Germain
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers
+1 203-877-1711
Company/Organization
Ken Hall Public Relations
1055 Friendship Church Road
Powder Springs, Georgia, 30127
United States
+1 770-842-0212
Visit Newsroom
About

Ken Hall writes pre-sale and post-sale press releases for auction houses across the United States and Canada that specialize in fine art, antiques and collectibles. His flat fee includes writing and distribution. He has been doing this work since 2006 and operates under the name Ken Hall Public Relations.

More From This Author
Record results and strong prices are realized in Shannon's Fall Fine Art Auction, Oct. 28th, which grossed $3.6 million
Stevens Auction Company's annual Thanksgiving Antique Auction will be Saturday, Nov. 13th, online and in Aberdeen, Miss.
A Galle French cameo glass vase and a Fenton mosaic art glass pedestal vase both bring $6,600 at Woody Auction, Oct. 23
View All Stories From This Author