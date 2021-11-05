NBA All-Star and Two-time NBA Champion, Pau Gasol, to Host Gasol Foundation’s 'State of Play' Virtual Summit
Virtual Summit on November 16th Brings Together Athletes and Experts to Discuss the Importance of Access in Youth Sports & Sports-Based Youth DevelopmentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gasol Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by NBA Champion brothers Pau and Marc Gasol, is hosting State of Play - a free virtual summit that will bring together athletes, thought leaders, professionals and experts in the fields of sport and physical activity to discuss the importance of sports in youth health and development. The event will be held virtually on November 16th from 10:00 am-12:00 pm PST .
“Sports play a pivotal role in not only the physical development of youth, but also their cognitive and social development. Sports teach self-esteem and improve emotional well-being,” said Pau Gasol, President of the Gasol Foundation “ Unfortunately, the numbers of children participating in sports and physical activity continue to decline and these have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to come together to find sustainable solutions to encourage more kids to get active.”
State of Play Virtual Summit will connect key stakeholders in the field to advance the conversation on sports equity and making sports accessible to all youth. Hosted by Pau Gasol and benefiting the Gasol Foundation, State of Play will feature panelists including five-time Olympian and most decorated U.S. Track Athlete in Olympic history, Allyson Felix, CEO of Laureus Sport for Good, Adam Fraser, Founder of the Center of Healing and Justice through Sport, Megan Bartlett, Olympic Gold-Medalist and Beach Volleyball Head Coach, Dain Blanton, Founder and CEO of MOJO Sports, Ben Sherwood, Global Marketing Director at Wilson Sporting Goods Co., Amanda Lamb, and Assistant Professor Adjunct of Epidemiology at Yale University and Founding Director of Sports Equity Lab, Dr. Yetsa Tuakli-Wosornu.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Gasol Foundation in their continued efforts to eradicate childhood obesity and empower children and families in underserved communities through the promotion of healthy habits.
Tickets are free - Register today - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-of-play-virtual-summit-tickets-188782081287
About Gasol Foundation - Gasol Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by NBA Champion brothers, Pau and Marc Gasol. The foundation works to eradicate childhood obesity through research, holistic, data-driven programming and to illuminate the obesity crisis as the greatest opportunity to invest in the health of our future. For more information visit: https://www.gasolfoundation.org/
Contact: Kristina Justiniano, Director Gasol Foundation kjustiniano@gasolfoundation.org
Kristina Justiniano
Gasol Foundation
kjustiniano@gasolfoundation.org
