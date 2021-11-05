LVP Flooring: The Art of Mimicking 100% Waterproof Wood

Midland Flooring Contractors: Veteran-owned LVP Flooring Company

Luxury Vinyl Plank is a vinyl composite that is 100% waterproof. It can look like a wood plank and comes either in a click-lock form or glue-down form.

WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Flooring Contractors, a flooring company that distributes and provides flooring installation, is supplying a flooring product that is revolutionizing the industry: Luxury Vinyl Plank. Their customers have now counted on this affordable and highly-demanded flooring option with diverse price points, brands, and styles, along with all the benefits of the now highly demanded floor material. Clients can review it in the comfort of their own homes thanks to their mobile showroom.

Marcus Pippin, the owner of Midland Flooring Contractors, tells us about their product release stating that “LVP stands for Luxury Vinyl Plank, it is a vinyl composite that is 100% waterproof. It can look like a wood plank and comes either in a click-lock form or glue-down form.”

With this new product acquisition, the flooring company meets the increasing demand for LVP flooring, which is due to its fantastic quality:

It is one of the most affordable flooring options in the market, so it is commonly implemented in home improvements and remodelings. It is also designed to withstand all sorts of conditions that floors endure, like moisture, dents, scratches, wear, and more. Not only acquisition and installation costs are low, but also maintenance costs as well.

Midland Flooring Contractors has extensive style options within the LVP category to their product catalog since this material can mimic different types of wood. They feature several LVP flooring brands like MSI and Horizon. The wide range promises clients to count on a reasonable alternative for every household’s needs, regardless of how diverse this may be. If anyone is interested in reviewing the product, it can be done right at the spot in their own home, thanks to their mobile showroom service. Their expertise guides the selection process, and it is also implemented when they execute the installation.

LVP flooring promises to be a lasting material as it is very resistant. Midland Flooring Contractors is fully confident in its quality, which is why it is warranted like the rest of its products. Their warranties have the same coverage as the manufacturer’s warranties, usually 20-35 years.

About Midland Flooring: Midland Flooring Contractors is a company that distributes and installs flooring, serving West Columbia, South Carolina. It is veteran-owned and attends flooring needs for homeowners and contractors. They work with high-quality brands and have a true passion for the industry. They say that the best thing about any job that they do is seeing the finished product.