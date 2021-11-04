Lewis Road Lane Closure Scheduled for Median Installation in Limerick Township

11/04/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Lewis Road motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure between Cherry Lane and D and L Drive in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, November 15, through Friday, December 3, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for curb median installation for a pedestrian crossing under a local project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

