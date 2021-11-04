Submit Release
Lewis Road Lane Closure Scheduled for Median Installation in Limerick Township

11/04/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Lewis Road motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure between Cherry Lane and D and L Drive in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, November 15, through Friday, December 3, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for curb median installation for a pedestrian crossing under a local project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

